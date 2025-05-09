Japanese Cross-Party of Lawmakers Question Social Platformers on Regulating Election Misinformation; Google LLC, X Corp., LY Corp., Attend Discussion
20:00 JST, May 9, 2025
Ruling and opposition parties on Thursday began a cross-party, in-depth discussion to tackle election-related disinformation spread on social media and questioned operators of social platforms about what initiatives they have taken to counter it.
Major political parties have generally been consistent in agreeing on the importance of creating some regulations and discussing the details.
“Disinformation is clearly spreading online and is heavily affecting voters,” said Ichihiro Aisawa, chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party’s Research Commission on the Election System. He expressed deep concern over the confusion caused by false and misleading information seen in elections across the country last year.
An additional clause of the revised Public Offices Election Law, which came into effect on May 2, stipulates that “necessary measures shall be taken” against disinformation, leading political parties to discuss the matter.
Representatives from YouTube operator Google LLC, X Corp. and LY Corp. attended Thursday’s closed-door meeting that lasted over an hour in the Diet.
The operators explained their initiatives in three areas: monetization of campaign-related content, fact-checking and identification of social media posters, according to the sources present at the meeting.
The three operators explained their initiatives at a similar meeting held by the LDP in March. In the materials submitted at that time, each company insisted that it has voluntarily had its staff, specialized agencies and artificial intelligence systems delete text and video content deemed to be false or harmful.
Regarding monetization, LY said it would withhold payments if it confirmed violations of its terms of service, such as the spread of misinformation through short videos. These efforts were likely reported as well at Thursday’s meeting to seek understanding.
However, such voluntary efforts have limited effectiveness. Lawmakers who attended the meeting reportedly discussed issues such as account verification, methods for removing false information and possible deterrent effects of suspending monetization.
“There are two aspects to this issue: freedom of expression and how to control the spread of false information,” said Hiroshi Oogushi, Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan Executive Deputy President. “This is a very difficult issue, but we want to achieve results.”
He added that ways to fact-check would be further discussed in the future.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Presses U.S. to Scrap 25％ Auto Tariffs as Ishiba Refuses Partial Trade Deal; No Deal Without ‘Total Rollback’
-
U.S. Talks About Car, Rice Exports During Meetings with Akazawa; Trump Mentions Japan’s Defense Burden, Ministers Don’t
-
Ishiba: Japan-U.S. Tariff Talks Should Produce Desirable Model for Other Countries
-
Japan Wary of ASEAN Members Shifting Away from U.S.; Ishiba Hopes to Limit Spread of China’s Economic Influence
-
Japan’s Ishiba Holds Talks with Philippine’s Marcos; Leaders Expected to Work on Security Cooperation Agreements
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Core Inflation in Japan’s Capital Sharply Accelerates in April
- Rice Prices Rise for 15th Straight Week, with Releases of Stockpiled Rice Slow to Circulate
- Social Media Helps Fuel Growing ‘Sex Tourism’ in Japan
- Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for Japan’s 1st Casino Resort; Site Set to Open in Fall of 2030
- Japan Presses U.S. to Scrap 25％ Auto Tariffs as Ishiba Refuses Partial Trade Deal; No Deal Without ‘Total Rollback’