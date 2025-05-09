Japan’s Chief Trade Negotiator Says Position Unchanged After U.S.-U.K. Tariff Deal; Review of U.S. Tariffs Still Highest Priority
16:21 JST, May 9, 2025
Economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa on Friday said that the United States and the United Kingdom reaching an agreement on tariffs does not affect tariff negotiations between the United States and Japan.
“Japan’s position in seeking a review of [U.S.] tariffs has not changed,” said Akazawa, who is Japan’s chief negotiator. “The entire government will continue to work together to do our best with the highest priority.”
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a press conference on Friday morning, “Each country’s position and situation varies, and it is only natural that discussions with the United States differ from each other.”
Regarding the content of the U.S.-U.K. agreement including automobile tariffs, Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yoji Muto said, “We will closely examine it and see if there is anything we can use as reference.”
Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Taku Eto stated there is a big difference between U.S-U.K. relations and Japan-U.S. relations.
“[They are] very different in terms of sensitive [areas treated with caution] and the history of negotiations on economic partnership agreements,” Eto said.
