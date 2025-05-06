Japan, India Agree to Boost Defense Cooperation;Defense Ministers Nakatani, Singh Meet in New Delhi

Takanori Nakada/The Yomiuri Shimbun

Defense Minister Gen Nakatani, right, and Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh shake hands ahead of their bilateral meeting in New Delhi on Monday.

NEW DELHI — Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani and Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh have agreed in New Delhi to enhance defense cooperation between Japan and India during Nakatani’s visit to the Indian capital.

In a roughly 90-minute discussion on Monday, the two ministers, who concurred on enhancing defense collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region, also agreed to work toward establishing a consultation body between their respective defense authorities for the coordination and management of this cooperation.

During the meeting, Nakatani said, in light of China’s growing assertiveness, that “given our shared principles of pursuing a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific based on the rule of law, it is increasingly important for both countries to cooperate and strengthen their coordination.”

Singh underscored the need to promote military cooperation in the face of emerging challenges to the global order.

As concrete defense cooperation, they agreed to enhance bilateral joint exercises and to collaborate on the protection of maritime traffic, including anti-piracy measures, with the aim of ensuring the security of sea-lanes.

This envisioned consultation body will be responsible for adjusting and managing coordination between the respective defense authorities. It is anticipated that it will be overseen by an official from the Joint Staff of the Japan Self-Defense Forces at the vice chief or department head level.

Nakatani’s call for stronger security cooperation at the defense ministerial meeting stems from the critical need to collaborate with India to counter China’s growing presence in the Indo-Pacific.

“The situation surrounding Japan and India is rapidly growing more complex and uncertain,” Nakatani urgently stated during the meeting, emphasizing the necessity for both countries to join forces. Singh echoed this sentiment, expressing his confidence that the cooperative relationship between Japan and India would reach unprecedented levels.

Both Japan and India face similar threats from China. Specifically, Chinese government vessels have repeatedly intruded into Japanese territorial waters surrounding the Senkaku Islands, and a Chinese Coast Guard helicopter violated Japanese airspace near those islands on Saturday.

In the Indian Ocean, China has been sending marine research vessels, creating new friction with India, which has ongoing border disputes with China.

During the meeting, Nakatani reiterated that Japan-India security cooperation should be deepened as “Japan-India defense cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.”

While advancing cooperation with India within the Quad framework, which includes the United States and Australia, Japan also aims to simultaneously strengthen bilateral ties with India based on shared values and principles. Singh welcomed this and stated his desire to discuss the specifics in detail.

Cooperation between Japan and India, such as information sharing, is expected to advance toward ensuring the security of sea-lanes.

“If India can deter China on the opposite side of the Indo-Pacific, it will also contribute to Japan’s security,” a senior Defense Ministry official said.

Yet, India also maintains a nonaligned foreign policy, avoiding alignment with any particular camp, and it is a member of the BRICS group of emerging economies, which includes China.

Japan aims to draw India closer by building a strong track record in defense equipment and technology cooperation. At this meeting, both sides agreed that Japan would consider exporting aircraft and tank engines, among other items.