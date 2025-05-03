Tokyo, Riyadh Agree to Push for Early Conclusion of Gulf Trade Pact; Gaza Situation Also Discussed
15:30 JST, May 3, 2025
Japan and Saudi Arabia have agreed on a policy to aim for the early conclusion of an Economic Partnership Agreement between Japan and the Gulf Cooperation Council, a six-nation bloc of Persian Gulf states including Saudi Arabia.
This agreement was reached during a meeting in Saudi Arabia on Thursday between Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.
They also exchanged views on the situation in the Gaza Strip and underscored the necessity of implementing the ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas. Furthermore, the two agreed to strengthen coordination toward the realization of a “two-state solution” where Palestine and Israel coexist.
