Home>Politics>Politics & Government

Tokyo, Riyadh Agree to Push for Early Conclusion of Gulf Trade Pact; Gaza Situation Also Discussed

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya attends a meeting of the International Group of Eminent Persons in Tokyo in March.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:30 JST, May 3, 2025

Japan and Saudi Arabia have agreed on a policy to aim for the early conclusion of an Economic Partnership Agreement between Japan and the Gulf Cooperation Council, a six-nation bloc of Persian Gulf states including Saudi Arabia.

This agreement was reached during a meeting in Saudi Arabia on Thursday between Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

They also exchanged views on the situation in the Gaza Strip and underscored the necessity of implementing the ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas. Furthermore, the two agreed to strengthen coordination toward the realization of a “two-state solution” where Palestine and Israel coexist.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Politics & Government Page

Politics & Government Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING