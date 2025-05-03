Yomiuri Poll: 60％ in Favor of Amending Japan Constitution; Figure in 60％ Range for Fourth Consecutive Year

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Sixty percent of voters are in favor of amending the Constitution, according to a recent opinion poll conducted by The Yomiuri Shimbun.

It is the fourth consecutive year the figure has been in the 60% range. Last year’s survey showed 63% were in favor of amending the Constitution.

The survey suggests many voters appreciate the role the Constitution has played in Japanese society and are positive about the debate on its amendment.

This year marks the 80th anniversary since the end of World War II.

Eighty-five percent of respondents said they value the role the Constitution has played in society, significantly exceeding the 14% who said they do not.

Seventy-four percent said political parties should engage in more active discussions on the Constitution, up from 72%. The question has been asked since 2019, and this year’s figure tied the 2023 record high. The percentage has remained in the 70% range since 2022, when Russia began its aggression against Ukraine.

Thirty-six percent were against amending the Constitution, up from 35%.

Regarding Paragraph 1 of Article 9, on renouncing war, 80% said revision was not necessary, up from 75%, while 17% answered revision was necessary, down from 22%.

However, opinions were divided on amending Paragraph 2 of Article 9, which prohibits Japan from having armed forces. Forty-seven percent said amendment was necessary, down from 53%, while 49% said it was not necessary, up from 43%.

Support for the Liberal Democratic Party’s proposal to include grounds for the existence of the Self-Defense Forces in the Constitution while maintaining Paragraph 2 of Article 9 stood at 54%, down from 56%. Forty-two percent opposed it, up from 40%.

Eighty-eight percent said they felt threatened by the security environment surrounding Japan, while 10% said they did not feel threatened.

When asked to select their particular concerns about the Constitution, with multiple answers allowed, “renouncing war and issues regarding the SDF” was the most common response at 49%.

Regarding government responsibility and authority during an emergency, such as a major disaster or spread of an infectious disease, 57% supported amending the Constitution to explicitly stipulate the government’s responsibilities and authorities. The figure is unchanged compared to the previous survey. Forty-two percent favored not amending the Constitution and continue to address such matters through individual laws as before, up from 41%.

As for this summer’s House of Councillors election, 56% said they would consider candidates’ or parties’ views on the Constitution as a factor in their voting decision, while 43% said they would not.

The Yomiuri Shimbun surveyed 3,000 eligible voters nationwide from March 10 to April 16, and 2,012 respondents, or 67%, gave valid responses.