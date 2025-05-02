Ishiba Calls For More Detailed Trade Talks; Tariff Issue Unresolved, But Talks “Constructive”
16:48 JST, May 2, 2025
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba emphasized Friday the need for detailed discussions on trade expansion and non-tariff measures after the latest round of tariff negotiations with the United States.
At the Prime Minister’s Office, Ishiba told reporters that common ground had not yet been reached in the second round of Japan-U.S. tariff negotiations.
Ishiba said he received a report from economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa, who is currently visiting the United States, that the discussions were very positive and constructive.
“We want to further refine the specifics of the topics” discussed during the negotiations, such as trade expansion and non-tariff measures, he said. “It is essential to avoid compromising national interests by placing too much emphasis on achieving [an early agreement].”
Within the government and ruling parties, the agreement with the United States to hold working-level talks and focused ministerial discussions in their negotiations is being viewed positively.
“This demonstrates the U.S. government’s commitment. Intensive discussions would likely lead to a provisional agreement soon,” a senior Foreign Ministry official said.
Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Hiroshi Moriyama hailed the agreement, commenting, “Working-level talks form the essential groundwork [for negotiations]. It’s encouraging that a specific timeline has been set.”
