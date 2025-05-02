Akazawa Says Japan, U.S. Discussed Non-Tariff Barriers; No Discussions on Currency, Security
11:35 JST, May 2, 2025
WASHINGTON — The Japanese and U.S. governments discussed trade expansion and a review of Japan’s non-tariff barriers during the second round of U.S. tariff policy negotiations in Washington on Thursday evening, Friday morning Japan time.
Economy revitalization minister Ryosei Akizawa, who served as the Japanese government’s negotiator, told reporters after the meeting that the two governments had in-depth discussions on cooperation in the area of economic security as well as trade expansion and non-tariff barriers.
Akazawa said that intensive ministerial-level discussions would be held in mid-May or later with a view to reaching an agreement as soon as possible. He also said that issues such as currency and security were not discussed.
The talks with U.S. negotiators, including Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, lasted more than two hours.
