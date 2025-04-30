Japan Tariff Negotiator Leaves for U.S. Again; Akazawa to Meet Bessent, U.S. Trade Rep, Demand 25％ Tariff Removal

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa speaks to media at Haneda Airport on Wednesday.

Economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa departed Wednesday for Washington for the second round of negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration over a U.S. tariff policy.

“We cannot compromise on our national interests, but the U.S. side must also be satisfied,” Akazawa told reporters at Haneda Airport before his departure. “We want to take one or two steps forward toward an agreement.”

During his visit scheduled between Wednesday and Friday, Akazawa will meet U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Japan will demand the withdrawal of the 25% tariffs Washington has imposed on automobiles, steel and aluminum, and the abolition of its 10% baseline tariffs imposed on all countries and regions.

Regarding Washington’s announced measures to ease tariffs on automobile parts, Akazawa said that Japan was currently reviewing the impact and would make decisions.