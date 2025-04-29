Japan, U.S. Affirm Continuing Defense Industry Cooperation; Joint Development, Production of Equipment Will Continue Under Biden-Era Framework
13:17 JST, April 29, 2025
Japan and the United States have affirmed their commitment to boosting defense industry cooperation, including the joint maintenance of U.S. Navy vessels in Japan.
During a meeting between Defense Minister Gen Nakatani and U.S. Secretary of the Navy John Phelan on Monday, both men agreed that their nations would continue cooperating under the framework of the Japan-U.S. Defense Industrial Cooperation, Acquisition, and Sustainment Forums. This framework was established under the administration of previous U.S. President Joe Biden to facilitate joint development and production of defense equipment.
During the meeting, Nakatani expressed Japan’s desire to work to reach even greater heights in its cooperative relationship with the United States. Phelan, for his part, highlighted China’s increasing hegemonic moves, stressing that the Japan-U.S. alliance is the linchpin of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific.
Also on Monday, Nakatani met with newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass and reiterated his commitment to further strengthening the Japan-U.S. alliance through close coordination. Glass responded by expressing his anticipation for a new era of enhanced cooperation and shared prosperity.
