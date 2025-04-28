Japan, Vietnam Leaders Agree to Establish Framework for 2+2 Meeting; Ishiba, Chinh Agree to Advance Cooperations

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, left, and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh pose for a photo at the prime minister’s office in Hanoi on Monday.

HANOI — Japan and Vietnam agreed to establish a new framework for a vice-ministerial level foreign and defense “two-plus-two” meeting and to hold its first meeting in Japan by the end of the year during a summit between Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Hanoi on Monday.

The leaders aim to strengthen cooperation in the areas of diplomacy and security at a time when China is actively trying to expand its maritime activities.

During the meeting, Chinh said that Japan is the most important and long-term partner country for his nation, and he hopes Japan will contribute to maintain regional peace and stability.

“Japan will work to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific and to strengthen Japan-Vietnam relations,” Ishiba said in response.

Chinh said that Vietnam will actively consider strengthening security cooperation with Japan through Tokyo’s Official Security Assistance program, which provides free defense equipment to countries that share common values. If realized, it would be the first time for Vietnam to use the program.

The two leaders also confirmed cooperation in areas to improve the capabilities of Vietnam’s coast guard agencies amid China’s expansion into the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea. Both Vietnam and China have claimed the islands.

In the economic field, Ishiba and Chinh agreed to cooperate toward maintaining and strengthening a free and open international order based on the rule of law and a multilateral free trade system in light of the U.S. tariff measures.

In addition, the leaders agreed to cooperate in promoting human resource development, considering Vietnam’s ongoing efforts to nurture semiconductor specialists.

They also acknowledged the need to work together to achieve both decarbonization and economic growth through the Asia Zero Emission Community, Japan’s proposed cooperation platform for decarbonization in Asia.

The two leaders also confirmed cooperation in fields such as artificial intelligence, quantum technology and space development.

Many Vietnamese nationals currently live in Japan, mainly as technical interns or are working under the specified skilled worker visa. In 2024, there were 600,000 Vietnamese residing in Japan.

Ishiba and Chinh also agreed to pursue the creation of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation regarding a training and employment program by the end of the year.