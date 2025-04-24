Japan to Send Akazawa to U.S. for More Tariff Talks on Wednesday; Minister to Negotiate over Automobiles, Rice Imports

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Ryosei Akazawa, economic revitalization minister

The government plans to send Ryhosei Akazawa, chief negotiator on tariff measures, to the United States from April 30 to May 2 for his second set of talks with U.S. officials, according to sources close to the Japanese government.

Akazawa, who also serves as economic revitalization minister, is expected to hold talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and other officials with the aim of revising additional tariffs on automobiles and other items.

Akazawa is making arrangements to hold ministerial-level talks on April 30, local time, immediately after arriving in the United States. The Japanese government is continuing to identify areas for negotiation that could lead to a review of tariff measures, such as expanding rice imports. At the second round of talks, both Japan and the United States are likely to present their detailed demands and relevant measures.

“Each country has its own priorities, and we will discuss the most important items at the table,” Akazawa told reporters in Tokyo on Thursday. “We would like to decide on those items at the second meeting.”

During the first round of talks on April 16, the U.S. side listed requests such as expanding imports of rice and potatoes and removing non-tariff barriers on automobiles, while Akazawa asked them which requests should be prioritized.