Former Japanese PM Fumio Kishida to Visit Indonesia, Malaysia in May
11:17 JST, April 23, 2025
Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)—Former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit Indonesia and Malaysia on May 3-7 as a special envoy of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, the government said Tuesday.
Kishida will meet with leaders of the two Southeast Asian nations to discuss ways to promote the Asia Zero Emission Community, a platform proposed by himself in 2022 to beef up regional cooperation for carbon reductions.
He will be accompanied during the trip by many members of a group of lawmakers in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party set up to promote the AZEC initiative. Kishida became a supreme adviser to the group in December.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
U.S. Talks About Car, Rice Exports During Meetings with Akazawa; Trump Mentions Japan’s Defense Burden, Ministers Don’t
-
With No Powerful Negotiator, Japan Fails in Bid to Win Exclusion from U.S. Tariffs; Japan Assesses Post-‘Liberation Day’ Position
-
Ishiba Hopes to End Brazil’s Dependence on China, Strengthen Relations with Leader of Emerging Nations
-
Nakatani, Hegseth Agree to Strengthen Deterrence, Response; Confirm U.S. Forces Japan Starting Transition to Joint HQ
-
Ishiba to Name Panel on Japan’s Plunge into World War II; PM to Skip Statement on Anniversary of War’s End
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Tariffs to Cause ‘Short-term Bumps,’ Trump Economic Adviser Tells Fox Business
- Trump’s Auto Tariffs to Cover Hundreds of Billions of Dollars Worth of Vehicle, Parts Imports
- Bank of Japan Gov. Ueda Says ‘Uncertainty Is Quite Large’
- Mixed Feelings as Stockpiled Rice Arrives at Stores; In Spite of Expected Short-Term Price Relief, Worries Arise about Persistent Market Problems
- U.S. Tariffs to Deal Serious Blow to Asia’s Emerging Economies; Firms with Production Bases in Southeast Asia May Be Forced to Restructure