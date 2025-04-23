Former Japanese PM Fumio Kishida to Visit Indonesia, Malaysia in May

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)—Former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit Indonesia and Malaysia on May 3-7 as a special envoy of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, the government said Tuesday.

Kishida will meet with leaders of the two Southeast Asian nations to discuss ways to promote the Asia Zero Emission Community, a platform proposed by himself in 2022 to beef up regional cooperation for carbon reductions.

He will be accompanied during the trip by many members of a group of lawmakers in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party set up to promote the AZEC initiative. Kishida became a supreme adviser to the group in December.