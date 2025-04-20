Ishiba: Japan-U.S. Tariff Talks Should Produce Desirable Model for Other Countries

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said that he wants to make the ongoing Japan-U.S. tariff talks a model for negotiations between the U.S. and other countries, during a TV program on NHK on Sunday.

Ishiba said he believes that a desirable outcome for both their countries will be needed.

“A result in which one side gains while the other loses won’t become a model for others,” he said.

Concerning Japan’s safety standards for automobiles, which the U.S. is reportedly demanding that Japan deregulate, Ishiba said, “We’ll discuss [the issue] in detail and avoid accusation of being unfair while acknowledging the differences [between Japanese and U.S. regulations].”

Asked about whether he intends to put security issues on the agenda, Ishiba said, “It’s a topic from a different field than trade, so I don’t think it’s right to discuss [these issues together].”

Meanwhile, the prime minister indicated that he viewed positively the prospect of resuming government subsidies for electricity and gas bills and introducing measures to lower the price of gasoline.

“I’m keeping in mind the necessary measures and the right timing for them,” he said. “I want to do what I can to help reduce the burden on the Japanese people as much as possible.”