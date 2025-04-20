National Territory Museum Begins New Exhibits; Museum Goers Can Take Virtual Trip to Japanese Territories
15:44 JST, April 20, 2025
A museum focused on promoting understanding of Japan’s territory and sovereignty opened modernized exhibits to the public on Friday in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, as part of an effort to attract younger visitors.
The National Museum of Territory and Sovereignty introduced computer graphic videos that give visitors the opportunity to virtually experience the northern territories and other Japanese islands.
The videos, which are screened at the museum’s theater using 13 projectors, create a 3D depiction of the natural environments of the northern territories, Takeshima and the Senkaku Islands. Museum goers can experience the islands as if they were standing on them, which the museum hopes will promote better understanding of the territorial issue.
The museum plans to expand its exhibition areas in the summer or later by launching more exhibits, including about islands located on Japan’s borders, such as the southernmost Okinotorishima Island.
