Japan, U.S. to Aim for Swift Agreement; Ishiba Indicates Willingness to Visit United States

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba answers questions from reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on Thursday.

WASHINGTON – Japan and the United Sates confirmed on Wednesday that they will aim for an early agreement in over the tariff measures implemented by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. They also agreed to hold their next ministerial-level talks by the end of this month.

Economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa, who was visiting Washington to negotiate over the tariff measures, met with Trump at the White House for about 50 minutes.

At a press conference following the meeting, Akazawa said he conveyed to Trump Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s message that Japan wants to achieve a comprehensive agreement as soon as possible that will strengthen the economies of both sides.

According to Akazawa, those present at the meeting with Trump were U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Akazawa then met with all but Trump for about 75 minutes, in the first ministerial-level talks on the matter.

At the press conference, Akazawa said Trump told him that talks with Japan were a top priority.

Akazawa emphasized that Japan and the United States had concurred on the following three points:

• Both sides aim to reach an agreement at the earliest possible stage and have their respective leaders announce it.

• The next negotiations will be held by the end of this month.

• In addition to ministerial-level talks, the two countries will continue their working-level meetings.

With regard to the ministerial-level talks, Akazawa said he told the U.S. side that the tariff measures taken by the U.S. administration were “extremely regrettable” and he “strongly proposed a review” of them.

The U.S. side will likely seek the opening of Japan’s automobile and agriculture sectors, in order to eliminate its trade deficit. But Akazawa declined to comment on the specifics of the negotiations.

In addition, Akazawa said foreign exchange was not raised as a topic. However, he declined to say anything about discussions on Japan-U.S. security issues, including the cost of stationing U.S. troops in Japan, only intimating that the matter came up in their discussions.

After the meeting, Trump wrote in a social media post: “A Great Honor to have just met with the Japanese Delegation on Trade. Big Progress!”

Akazawa visited the United States to attend ministerial-level talks that would include Bessent. However, Trump posted early Wednesday: “Japan is coming in today to negotiate Tariffs, the cost of military support, and ‘TRADE FAIRNESS.’ I will attend the meeting.”

Ishiba willing to meet Trump directly

Ishiba on Thursday morning received a report on the outcome of the negotiations with the United States from Akazawa.

Ishiba later told reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office: “We spent considerable time and had frank and constructive discussions. I appreciate that talks were held that will lead to the next step.”

He then noted: “There is still a gap in the positions of Japan and the United States. These will not be easy talks. Naturally I’m considering visiting the United States myself at the most appropriate time and meeting directly with President Trump.”

A sense of alarm had been spreading within the government and ruling parties over Trump’s sudden decision to meet with Akazawa. However, a senior government official said: “There were no unexpected topics on the agenda. That’s a relief for the time being.”

Itsunori Onodera, chair of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s Policy Research Council, told reporters at LDP headquarters in Tokyo on Thursday, “I think it was a success for the first round of negotiations.”

Onodera stressed that the LDP would implement all possible measures to support domestic industries.