Japan Economic Revitalization Minister Heads to D.C., Expected to Remind U.S. of Japan’s Economic Contributions

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Ryosei Akazawa speaks to reporters before departing for Washington from Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Wednesday.

Economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa headed for Washington on Wednesday to discuss new U.S. tariff measures with the administration of President Donald Trump.

Japan’s chief negotiator is scheduled to meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Thursday Japan time, to call for a review of the tariffs the United States has imposed on Japan.

“I’m ready,” Akazawa told reporters at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport before departing. “I will thoroughly consider what will benefit our national interests and engage in negotiations that can help protect them. I believe [Japan and the United States] can build a firm relationship of trust and have win-win talks.”

Akazawa’s visit is scheduled to last through Friday. He is set to urge the Trump administration to exempt Japan from its tariff measures, by reminding it of the economic contributions Japan has made as the largest investor in the United States, contributions that have created many jobs.

Akazawa also intends to listen to the administration’s demands for Japan.

Bessent and Greer are expected to demand that Japan open its agricultural market and deregulate what their administration deems “non-tariff barriers,” such as the country’s safety standards, in a bid to increase exports of U.S. vehicles.

Another expected topic of discussion is the exchange rate, as Trump has criticized Japan’s yen policy, claiming that the country is “killing [its] currency.”

On April 5, the Trump administration imposed a blanket 10% tariff covering almost all countries and regions, on top of a 25% levy introduced on steel and aluminum products and automobiles. The U.S. government is temporarily suspending the additional portion of reciprocal tariffs — set at 14% for Japan — for 90 days.