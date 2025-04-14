Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Vows Govt Will Take Every Possible Measure When Negotiating with U.S. over Tariff Policy

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks during a session of the House of Representatives Budget Committee on Monday.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba emphasized Monday the government would do everything it can to negotiate with the United States as well as take all necessary domestic steps in response to the tariff policy of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Japan will engage in the tariff negotiations “after carefully analyzing [related factors],” Ishiba said during a session of the House of Representatives Budget Committee. Ministers in attendance included Ryosei Akazawa, minister in charge of economic revitalization who has been assigned as Japan’s chief negotiator.

“[Trump] strongly insisted that ‘no American vehicles are running in Japan’ and ‘isn’t the tariff on rice 700%?’” Ishiba said of his telephone talks with Trump on April 7.

Ishiba then expressed his frustration over U.S. tariff policy, saying: “Japan has been the largest investor [in the United States] for five years. It is unjust [for the United States] to treat Japan in the same manner [as other countries].”

As to his policy over the negotiations, the prime minister expressed his view to deal with the United States by carefully assessing the intention of Trump. Ishiba said, “I don’t think it is proper for an ally to say, ‘you are wrong’ without understanding how the president came to such assertions.”

Ishiba also expressed that a certain length of time will be needed for the negotiations. “I don’t believe it is the correct stance to hastily conclude the negotiations.”

Akazawa will visit the United States soon. “My highest priority is to do my best during the negotiations, after thinking through what is most effective for the national interest [of Japan],” said Akazawa, expressing his determination.

The government set up a task force to deal with the issue on Friday, consisting of officials from ministries concerned such as the Foreign Ministry and the Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry. Ishiba said, “We would like to build up our response measures after deliberating hard on what each ministry can do.”