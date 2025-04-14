Wakayama Prefecture Governor Kishimoto Found Collapsed at Home, Taken to Hospital; He is Reported to be Unconscious
14:28 JST, April 14, 2025
Wakayama Prefecture Governor Shuhei Kishimoto, 68, was found collapsed at his home in Wakayama City on Monday morning and was taken to hospital. He is said to be unconscious.
According to the prefecture, his public duties scheduled for Monday and Tuesday has been canceled.
Kishimoto was born in Wakayama City. He was first elected to the House of Representatives in the 2009 general election. In 2022, halfway during his fifth term, he ran for gubernatorial election and was elected for the first time.
