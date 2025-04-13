Japan, Turkmenistan to Sign Economic Cooperation Accord During Osaka-Kansai Expo; Summit Meeting Being Planned
14:15 JST, April 13, 2025
The Japanese and Turkmenistan governments are planning to enhance economic cooperation between their two countries, according to Japanese government sources.
The governments plan to promote bilateral cooperation in decarbonization, utilizing Turkmenistan’s natural gas and other areas. Additionally, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. and other Japanese companies will start to look into expanding investments in companies in the country.
Turkmen officials, who will visit Japan during the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, are making final adjustments to a joint statement about the scheme to be publicized by the two countries.
If successful, it will be the first business exchange facilitated through the opportunity created by the Expo.
During the Expo, “national days” will be designated for each participating country, giving them the chance to demonstrate their history and culture. Turkmenistan’s national day is set for Monday.
Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov is scheduled to visit Japan for Turkmenistan’s nation day, and the two governments are planning to hold a bilateral summit meeting during his stay.
The joint statement will likely include information on such projects as natural gas-related plant construction in Turkmenistan and the two countries’ efforts to jointly promote decarbonization measures.
The Japanese side plans to replace Turkmenistan’s thermal power plants with more efficient ones and to cooperate on the country’s efforts to reduce emissions of methane, a greenhouse gas.
In the corporate sphere, Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Itochu Corp. aim to sign a basic framework accord with Turkmenhimiya, a Turkmen state-run chemical firm, with an eye toward expanding investments.
The companies will also consider building a plant in Turkmenistan to produce high-quality gasoline from natural gas.
Companies from both countries will likely agree to move forward with a total of about 10 investment projects.
Turkmenistan has the world’s fourth-largest natural gas reserves. Because the country has abundant natural resources and a stable political situation, the Japanese side can expand investments in the country with a long-term perspective.
