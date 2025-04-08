Ishiba Instructs Ministers to Analyze Impact of U.S. Tariffs on Japan; Govt Aims to Hold Direct Negotiations with Trump Over Tariffs

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, left, speaks at the first meeting of the comprehensive task force regarding U.S. tariff measures at the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba instructed his Cabinet members to comprehensively assess the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff measures, including analyzing the effects on Japan’s economy and looking into how domestic industries can be supported.

The order came at the first meeting of the comprehensive task force involving all Cabinet members, at the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday morning.

The government will also identify negotiation points aimed at persuading the United States to reconsider the tariff policy and intends to hold negotiations directly with Trump.

“These [tariff] measures have the potential to significantly impact various industries,” said Ishiba during the meeting. “I urge a unified government approach, in close cooperation and coordination among relevant ministries.”

Specifically, Ishiba gave three directives: to thoroughly examine the details of the tariffs and analyze the domestic impact; strengthen diplomatic efforts to request the United States to reconsider the tariffs; and implement necessary measures, including financial assistance, considering the potential impact on domestic industries.

Going forward, the government intends to identify potential negotiation points across ministries, such as investment proposals and reducing non-tariff barriers, with the aim of entering negotiations to revise the U.S. tariff measures.

“Observing the progress made by the minister in charge, the prime minister will visit the United States and hold direct talks with President Trump at the most appropriate time,” said Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi at a press conference on Tuesday morning.