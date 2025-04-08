Trump: Japan Treats U.S. Poorly
16:18 JST, April 8, 2025
WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump posted a comment online after he discussed tariff issues with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba over the phone on Monday.
“Spoke to the Japanese Prime Minister this morning. He is sending a top team to negotiate! They have treated the U.S. very poorly on Trade. They don’t take our cars, but we take MILLIONS of theirs. Likewise Agriculture, and many other ‘things.’” it read.
