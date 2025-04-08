Home>Politics>Politics & Government

Trump: Japan Treats U.S. Poorly

Reuters
The U.S. and Japan flags fly together outside the White House in Washington April 27, 2015.

By Hiroyuki Tanaka / Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondent

16:18 JST, April 8, 2025

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump posted a comment online after he discussed tariff issues with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba over the phone on Monday.

“Spoke to the Japanese Prime Minister this morning. He is sending a top team to negotiate! They have treated the U.S. very poorly on Trade. They don’t take our cars, but we take MILLIONS of theirs. Likewise Agriculture, and many other ‘things.’” it read.

