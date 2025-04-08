Trump: Japan Treats U.S. Poorly

Reuters

The U.S. and Japan flags fly together outside the White House in Washington April 27, 2015.

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump posted a comment online after he discussed tariff issues with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba over the phone on Monday.

“Spoke to the Japanese Prime Minister this morning. He is sending a top team to negotiate! They have treated the U.S. very poorly on Trade. They don’t take our cars, but we take MILLIONS of theirs. Likewise Agriculture, and many other ‘things.’” it read.