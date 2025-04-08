Ishiba, Trump Talk Over Phone, Agree to Ministerial Level Tariff Talks; PM Reiterates Desire for In-Person Meeting
16:11 JST, April 8, 2025
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said he conveyed his “deep concern” to U.S. President Donald Trump over his reciprocal tariff policy and urged him to reconsider during a phone conversation on Monday night. The two agreed to delegate relevant ministers to continue discussions, Ishiba told reporters at the prime minister’s official residence.
The phone conversation lasted for about 25 minutes, and the prime minister told Trump that he was “deeply concerned” the U.S. tariff policy could “weaken investment capacity among Japanese companies.” He added that the two countries “should pursue ways to promote broader cooperation that benefits both Japan and the United States in a mutual manner, including the enhancement of investment, rather than unilaterally imposing tariffs.”
Trump reportedly responded by telling Ishiba his views of where the United States has been placed in the international economy, including by making mention of huge trade deficits.
Ishiba told reporters that he was “of course considering visiting the United States at the most appropriate time and talk with Trump in person,” while keeping an eye on the progress of the ministerial discussions.
