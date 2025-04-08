Ishiba Avoids Offering Criticism, Bargaining Chips to Trump; PM Stresses Japan’s Investment in U.S.
15:54 JST, April 8, 2025
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba refrained from criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump during their recent phone conversation about U.S. tariff policy, instead focusing on seeking mutual benefits, judging that there was nothing to be gained from confronting Trump.
Ishiba also prioritized securing a pledge to start negotiations and refrained from presenting specific bargaining chips during the talk on Monday.
“I confirmed with Trump that we will continue to have candid and constructive discussions,” Ishiba told reporters at the prime minister’s official residence afterward, hinting at a somewhat positive response.
Ishiba has been critical of the United States’ unilateral tariff policy, calling it “extremely undesirable and regrettable.” In the phone conversation, however, rather than protesting, Ishiba focused on stressing that Japan is the world’s largest investor in the United States and that bilateral cooperation is the quickest way to maximize mutual interests.
There is a strong view within the Japanese government that offending Trump would do nothing but cause an opportunity to negotiate to be lost. A senior government official said bagging ministerial meetings was “a sufficient gain.”
“We will lose out if we present [bargaining chips] and they say ‘it is not enough,’” a senior Foreign Ministry official said. The government intends to decide upon what bargaining chips Japan can offer in future negotiations.
As for possible bargaining chips, things that would contribute to the U.S. economy and lead to an expansion of U.S. exports to Japan are being considered. For example, providing investment to develop the liquefied natural gas industry in Alaska or a revision to Japan’s non-tariff barriers.
Tokyo has considered options to review its import tariffs on agricultural products, in consideration of Washington’s criticism of Japan’s high tariffs on rice, or to increase defense spending.
