Ishiba, Trump Hold Phone Talks on Tariffs
22:50 JST, April 7, 2025
Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press) — Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Monday about a series of tariffs announced by the Trump administration.
During the call, Ishiba expressed concern that the U.S. tariffs could weaken the investment capacity of Japanese companies. The two leaders agreed that they will appoint relevant ministers to continue talks on the matter. After the phone call, Ishiba told reporters that he will visit the United States at the best time.
