South Korean President Yoon’s Impeachment Challenges Japan’s Diplomatic Strategy for Bilateral Relations

AP file photo

South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol in May 2023

The Japanese government is faced with a need to recalibrate its diplomacy toward Seoul following the impeachment of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, as he had been leading efforts to improve Japan-South Korea relations. Japan aims to establish early trust with the incoming South Korean president to prevent setbacks in bilateral relations in the event that a left-wing administration takes office.

On Friday, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba refrained from directly commenting on Yoon’s removal during a session of the Lower House Cabinet Committee. He emphasized, however, that “regardless of which administration emerges from the presidential election, cooperation between Japan and South Korea remains critically important for our nation’s independence, peace, and regional peace and stability.”

Yoon dramatically improved Japan-South Korea relations by resolving an issue concerning lawsuits linked to wartime requisitioned workers from the Korean Peninsula. He also focused on strengthening trilateral cooperation between Japan, the U.S. and South Korea, not only as a counter to North Korea but also with an eye toward China.

With the Trump administration’s decision on unilateral tariff measures on Wednesday, cooperation between Japan and South Korea has become even more crucial. A senior official at the Prime Minister’s Office expressed their disappointment about the impeachment, saying: “We had hoped to maintain a good relationship [with Yoon]. His impeachment is very unfortunate.”

The Japanese government is now accelerating its analysis of the diplomatic and security policies of the leading candidates in the upcoming presidential election. The wartime requisitioned workers issue had been addressed with the involvement of a foundation affiliated with the South Korean government, and depending on the new administration’s stance, the effectiveness of the current solution may waver.

The Japanese government remains wary of the South Korean left, which has long taken a hardline stance on historical issues and been a fierce critic of the Yoon administration. There are strong concerns in Japan about a possible backlash under a new left-leaning government.

Some in Japan remain wary of Lee Jae-myung, leader of the largest opposition left-wing Democratic Party and the front-runner in the race, due to his past anti-Japan remarks. However, one government official noted, “He is pragmatic and values practical interests, so dialogue might still be possible.”

The new South Korean president is expected to make their first official visit to Japan this year, with the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties between the two countries in June approaching and Japan aiming to host a Japan-China-South Korea trilateral summit as chair nation later in the year. The Japanese government hopes to use these opportunities to deepen dialogue with the new administration and maintain the momentum of improved relations.