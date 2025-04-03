U.S. Tariffs Are Extremely Regrettable, Disappointing, Says PM Ishiba; Expresses Willingness to Work with Trump

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba

“It is extremely regrettable and disappointing that the U.S. has decided to impose tariffs despite our efforts to request reconsideration,” Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Thursday.

“The tariffs will have a tremendous impact not only on economic relations between Japan and the U.S., but also the global economy as a whole,” he added while speaking to reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Regarding diplomatic efforts to directly ask U.S. President Donald Trump to reconsider the tariffs, he stated, “I will not hesitate one bit to work with him at a suitable time and proper manner, if it seems appropriate.”