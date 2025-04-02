Ishiba Admits to ‘Losing Sight of Myself’ in Gift Voucher Fallout; Once Again Apologizes over Matter

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks at a press conference at the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has apologized for handing out gift vouchers worth ¥100,000 to 15 newly elected Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers, admitting that he “lost sight of myself” in the process.

“I apologize once again. I wanted to show my appreciation [by handing out the vouchers], but it was clearly not in line with public sentiment,” he said at the start of his press conference on Tuesday.

“Over the years, I’ve been told that I’m unsociable and stingy, which has bothered me a lot,” he said. “I may have lost sight of myself.”

Referring to the decline in the Cabinet’s approval rating, he said: “This is entirely my responsibility. I will humbly accept the current situation and strive to restore the public’s trust in the Cabinet through deep reflection.”