Ishiba Emphasizes Price Control Measures at Press Conference; Says He Will Continue Oil Subsidies, May Release More Stockpiled Rice

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks at a press conference at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on Tuesday morning.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba emphasized that the government will focus on measures to cope with high prices and increase ordinary people’s take-home pay at a press conference on Tuesday morning, following the passage of the fiscal 2025 budget.

Ishiba intends to work on raising the minimum wage, and on keeping down gasoline and rice prices, among other efforts. He also came out with measures to respond to an additional tariff on imported automobiles to be imposed by the United States.

Ishiba stated that he would “address the concerns of the people and solve them as much as possible” through the implementation of the budget and other measures. He also expressed his intention to compile measures by May to raise the minimum wage.

With regard to measures to deal with high prices, Ishiba said that he would continue subsidies to oil wholesalers to keep gasoline prices down. He also said that he was “aware that discussions among political parties are being accelerated” regarding the abolition of the provisional extra tax rate that is currently levied on top of the gasoline tax.

As to the continuing sharp rise in rice prices, Ishiba said, “If necessary, we’ll take action without hesitation,” indicating that he is considering further releases of government-stockpiled rice.

Regarding the additional 25% tariff on imported automobiles which the United States is scheduled to impose on Thursday, Ishiba reiterated his intention to continue negotiations to seek an exemption for Japan from the tariff.

He plans to strengthen support for business cash flow and fund procurement by establishing special consultation sections for domestic small and midsize enterprises at 1,000 locations throughout Japan.

Additionally, at the beginning of the press conference, Ishiba again apologized for distributing gift vouchers worth ¥100,000 each to House of Representatives lawmakers from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

“I must frankly admit that I was out of touch with the public sentiment. I have lost sight of who I am,” he said.