Vote on Japan’s Fiscal 2025 Draft Budget to Take Place Monday; Bill Expected to Pass in Lower House Vote
18:18 JST, March 28, 2025
The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan agreed on Friday to vote on the fiscal 2025 draft budget on Monday.
Voting is expected to be held at the House of Councillors budget committee and the plenary session of the upper house.
The draft budget, which is currently being discussed by the committee, is expected to be approved by a majority of the ruling and other parties at a plenary session of the House of Representatives on Monday and be passed within this fiscal year.
Both parties’ upper house chairpersons and upper house diet affairs committee chairpersons attended the meeting on Friday.
The government and ruling parties initially planned to vote on the draft budget in the upper house on Friday, but the CDPJ and other opposition parties demanded more time to discuss the bill.
The draft budget has to be revised again in the upper house before being sent to the lower house to be approved by the majority, following a withdraw of reforms regarding the ” high-cost medical expense benefit system.“
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Opposition Wants Ishiba to Explain Scandal to Ethics Panel; Seeks to Burnish Own Image, Win Out In Summer Election
-
China Increases Bases with Missiles Capable of Striking All of Japan; Satellite Images Show Possibility of Further Facilities in Future
-
MSDF Ship Makes Solo Passage Through Taiwan Strait; Destroyer’s February Voyage Aimed to Keep China in Check
-
Japan Goverment to Shelve Abolishment of NTT Law; Revisions to Drop Requirement for Uniform Landline Services
-
Japan to Persistently Explain Alliance Benefits to Trump; Security Treaty Requires Provision of Bases to U.S.
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Oct.-Dec. GDP Revised Down to 2.2 Pct Annual Rise
- 150,000 Tons of Rice Released from Japan’s Stockpile to Douse Prices, After Tokyo Prices Hit All-time High
- Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
- Japan to Promote Solar Power Consolidation; Feed-In Tariff System to be Phased out from 2032
- U.S. Raps Japan over Rice Tariff