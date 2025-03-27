Ishiba, Lula Agree on Biannual Visits, Adopt Action Plan to Cooperate on Security, Economy, Climate

Pool / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, left, and Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba smile after a joint press conference at the State Guest House in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva have agreed that their nations’ leaders will meet in Brazil or Japan every two years.

Ishiba and Lula also adopted an action plan for the next five years in which both countries pledge cooperation over the economy, climate change and other areas.

“Brazil and Japan are important partners who share principles and values,” Ishiba said at the beginning of their meeting Wednesday at the State Guest House in Tokyo’s Minato Ward. Lula noted that this year marks the 130th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, saying, “This is a historic time to reinvigorate our strategic partnership in a new form.”

Lula was visiting Japan as a state guest.

The action plan consists of three pillars: (1) politics and security, (2) economy and investment and (3) climate change.

Regarding politics and security, the action plan stipulates that one leader will visit their counterpart’s country every other year, and that their foreign ministers’ meetings will be upgraded to “strategic dialogue.” The agenda for the dialogue will include security cooperation and international issues such as U.N. Security Council reform.

A framework for administrative-level dialogue among foreign affairs and defense authorities will also be created.

On the economy and investment, the action plan includes strengthening supply chains to improve food security and promoting exports of Japanese food products. For climate change, it states that the two countries will cooperate in the promotion of hybrid vehicle technology and biofuels in order to decarbonize the automobile industry.

Brazil plays a leading role in the Global South grouping of emerging and developing countries, and Japan prioritizes strengthening relations with the country.

Lula is the first head of state to visit Japan as a state guest in about six years, since U.S. President Donald Trump in May 2019.