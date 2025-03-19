PM Ishida Orders Finalization of National Tourism Plan; 60 Mil. Visitors to Japan Targeted for 2030
15:41 JST, March 19, 2025
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Tuesday instructed his Cabinet to finalize a national tourism plan for fiscal 2026-2030 by March next year.
The plan, called the “Tourism Nation Promotion Basic Plan,” includes the goals of increasing foreign visitors to Japan to 60 million and increasing consumption to ¥15 trillion in 2030.
Ishiba gave the instructions at the Ministerial Council on the Promotion of Japan as a Tourism-Oriented Country, which was held at the Prime Minister’s Office on the day.
At meeting, it was reported that the number of foreign visitors to Japan last year was about 37 million and consumption totaled about ¥8.1 trillion. Both figures are record highs.
Ishiba asked that efforts be made to improve the attractiveness of local regions in order to attract more visitors to those areas. He also called for the accelerated introduction of the Japanese version of ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorization,) which will require visitors to report where they plan to stay in Japan before arriving in the country. He also called for efforts to prevent overtourism.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Govt Set to Raise International Tourist Tax; Aims to Use Increased Revenue to Alleviate Overtourism
-
Yoshimasa Hayashi Affirms Zelenskyy’s Legitimacy amid Trump’s Dictatorship Claims
-
Japan Cabinet OK’s Bill on AI Risk Management, Innovation; Govt, Ruling Parties Aim to Pass Bill in Current Diet Session
-
China Increases Bases with Missiles Capable of Striking All of Japan; Satellite Images Show Possibility of Further Facilities in Future
-
Japan Goverment to Shelve Abolishment of NTT Law; Revisions to Drop Requirement for Uniform Landline Services
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Vegetable Prices Continue Surging in Japan
- Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
- Woman in 20s Believed Live-streaming on Tokyo Street Stabbed to Death; Man at Scene Arrested (UPDATE 1)
- Competition for ‘Non-Terrestrial’ Network Systems Intensifying in Japan; Docomo Aims to Commercialize High-Altitude Platform Systems by 2026
- Japanese Banks Raising Savings Account Interest Rates; Financial Institutions Seek New Ways to Lure Clients