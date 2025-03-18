Japan Foreign Minister Speaks with Iran Counterpart on Phone; Takeshi Iwaya Urges Iran to Hold Talks with U.S., Europe Over Nuclear Program

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya

Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya urged Iran on Monday to hold talks with the United States and Europe on finding a peaceful solution to its nuclear development program.

“We are seriously concerned about the current situation,” Iwaya told Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi in a phone conversation.

“It is essential for Iran to take constructive and concrete action,” he added.

U.S. President Donald Trump called to hold negotiations with Iran, aiming to prevent the country from acquiring nuclear weapons. On March 8, Iran indicated its position to dismiss his proposal.