Iwaya Focuses on Maintaining Unity Among G7 Members; Joint Statement Issued Amid U.S.-Europe Disagreements

Tsuyoshi Oyabu / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya talks to reporters in Charlevoix, Canada, on Friday, during his visit to attend a Group of Seven meeting.

CHARLEVOIX, Canada — Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya focused on efforts to maintain unity among Group of Seven countries during talks with his counterparts in Charlevoix, Canada, from Wednesday to Friday. The meetings took place amid rising discord between the United States and European countries over Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, among other issues.

Iwaya was committed to such efforts during the G7 foreign ministers meeting, viewing unity among the members to be indispensable for solving global issues and maintaining international order.

“We shared views on how important and necessary it is for the G7 to be united, as it is becoming more difficult to navigate challenges in the international community,” Iwaya said to reporters following the talks.

Iwaya’s remarks indicated he found it satisfactory for a joint statement to be issued as part of the meeting’s outcome, given the United States has been at odds with Europe since U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration launched, and Russia is deepening its strategic partnership with China and North Korea amid aggression against Ukraine.

During a Thursday session, Iwaya told his counterparts that Japan “appreciates the value of the G7.” “The G7 will continue to work together as a group,” he added.

Moreover, Iwaya also stressed on the following day that it is “increasingly important for the G7 to work together” in various fields, such as issues related to economic security and preventing the spread of disinformation.

Iwaya is concerned that disharmony among G7 members could grow to the point of causing a negative impact on security in the Indo-Pacific region. If the Ukraine war ceasefire negotiations were to be settled in Russia’s favor, it could trigger China’s attempt to change the status quo in the region, as it is stepping up military pressure on Taiwan.

During the foreign ministers meeting, Iwaya called for his European counterparts to continue to pay attention to the Indo-Pacific region, as other countries have been focusing more on Ukraine.

The joint statement said the foreign ministers “reiterated our commitment to upholding a free, open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific.” When it comes to Taiwan, the document stipulated they continue to oppose “unilateral attempts to change the status quo.”

In the statement, the ministers demanded North Korea abandon its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile development, as well as confirmed the need to jointly address Pyongyang’s cryptocurrency thefts.

However, the statement fell short of including direct criticisms of Russian aggression against Ukraine, apparently out of consideration for the United States.

“It’s not easy to work as a bridge between Europe and the country boasting an ‘America First’ policy,” a senior Foreign Ministry official said.