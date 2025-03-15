Citizens Group Files Complaint Against Ishiba Over Gift Certificates; Group Accuses Japan PM, LDP Lawmakers of Law Violation

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks in the Diet on Friday.

A citizens group filed a complaint with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office on Friday over Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba giving gift certificates to lawmakers, accusing the prime minister and the lawmakers who received the gift certificates of violating the Political Funds Control Law.

The gift certificates, worth ¥100,000 each, were given to 15 Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers in the House of Representatives.

According to the complaint, the actions of the prime minister and the lawmakers in question violate the law, which prohibits individuals from donating money or items to politicians for their political activities.