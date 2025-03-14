Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Admits He Gave Gift Certificates to LDP Lawmakers; Says His Actions Were Not Illegal

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks to reporters about his distribution of gift certificates to lawmakers in the Prime Minister’s Official Residence on Thursday.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba admitted Thursday that he had handed out gift certificates worth ¥100,000 each to 15 first-term lawmakers of the Liberal Democratic Party.

The prime minister, who is also the LDP president, held talks with these lawmakers at the Prime Minister’s Official Residence on March 3, and his people visited the offices of the lawmakers to distribute the gift certificates.

The prime minister’s actions have been criticized by both the ruling and opposition parties and could affect the ongoing Diet deliberations.

Speaking to reporters at his official residence late on Thursday night, Ishiba acknowledged that the gift certificates were distributed on his orders, but denied any illegality, saying, “They were not donations related to political activities.”