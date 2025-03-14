Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Admits He Gave Gift Certificates to LDP Lawmakers; Says His Actions Were Not Illegal
10:49 JST, March 14, 2025
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba admitted Thursday that he had handed out gift certificates worth ¥100,000 each to 15 first-term lawmakers of the Liberal Democratic Party.
The prime minister, who is also the LDP president, held talks with these lawmakers at the Prime Minister’s Official Residence on March 3, and his people visited the offices of the lawmakers to distribute the gift certificates.
The prime minister’s actions have been criticized by both the ruling and opposition parties and could affect the ongoing Diet deliberations.
Speaking to reporters at his official residence late on Thursday night, Ishiba acknowledged that the gift certificates were distributed on his orders, but denied any illegality, saying, “They were not donations related to political activities.”
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, Philippines Plan Defense Equipment Export Framework; Defense Ministers to Meet in Manila on Saturday
-
Japan To Be Absent From Meeting on N-Weapon Ban Treaty; Nuclear Deterrent ‘Essential to Nation’s Independence’ (Update 1)
-
Govt Set to Raise International Tourist Tax; Aims to Use Increased Revenue to Alleviate Overtourism
-
Chinese Navy Ships Passed through Sea around Japan’s Nansei Islands 68 Times in 2024; Number of Incidents More Than Triple Those in 2021
-
Yoshimasa Hayashi Affirms Zelenskyy’s Legitimacy amid Trump’s Dictatorship Claims
JN ACCESS RANKING
- U.S. Tariffs on Imported Cars Could Affect Entire Japanese Economy; ‘Most Serious Threat’ is Targeting of Auto Industry
- Iwaya Asks Rubio to Exclude Japan from U.S. Reciprocal, Additional Tariffs; Japan, U.S. Discuss Tariffs in Meeting
- Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
- Stockpiled Rice to Be Released, Govt Says; 1st Time to Release Rice Reserves for Market Stabilization
- Latin Countries Have No Choice but to Accept Deportees from U.S.; Fear Repatriations Will Lead to Greater Instability