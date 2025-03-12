Japan Contributes $3 mil. to Climate Change Fund for Pacific Islands Forum; Foreign Minister Conveys

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Foreign Ministry in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya informed the secretary general of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) of the Japanese government’s contribution to a fund to help cope with climate change during their talks in Tokyo on Monday.

Iwaya told Secretary General Baron Devavesi Waqa, former president of Nauru, that Japan would contribute about $3 million (about ¥417 million) to the fund. The PIF consists mainly of island nations in the Pacific Ocean.

At the meeting in the Foreign Ministry, Iwaya said to Waqa, “Strengthening the resilience of Pacific island countries is key to the stability of the Indo-Pacific region.”

Waqa responded that he hopes the PIF would continue to strengthen cooperation with Japan.

Iwaya and Waqa also agreed to create a framework for working-level dialogues for closer communication between the Japanese government and the PIF Secretariat.