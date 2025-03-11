Japan Fails to Secure U.S. Tariff Exemption; Negotiations to Continue at Working Level

Courtesy of the Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry

Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yoji Muto, right, shakes hands with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in Washington on Monday.

WASHINGTON — Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yoji Muto said he has not received a commitment from the U.S. government to exempt Japan from the planned tariffs, following meetings with U.S. economic officials in Washington on Monday.

Muto added that discussions would continue at the working level.

Muto held closed-door meetings with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and National Economic Council Chair Kevin Hassett, who is responsible for economic policy planning and coordination.

Muto said during a press conference after the meetings that, so far, there have not been any decisions made to exclude Japan from the tariffs.

He confirmed that Japan and the U.S. would continue negotiations at the working level regarding tariffs.

In the meetings, the Japanese side argued that Japan should be exempted from the tariffs as the investments by Japanese companies in the U.S. contribute to the economy and job creation.

“I expressed that our country should not be subject to these tariffs,” Muto said. “[The U.S. side] said it acknowledged Japan’s contributions with seriousness.”