LDP’s Constitution Officially Reinstates ‘Supreme Advisor’ Position Held by Taro Aso; Removed 30 Years Ago Due to Criticism of ‘Gerontocracy’
20:39 JST, March 10, 2025
The Liberal Democratic Party approved an amendment to its constitution that specifies for the first time in 30 years the position of party supreme advisor, which has been held by former Prime Minister Taro Aso since September 2024, at its convention on Monday. The revised party constitution states that the role of supreme advisor will be to “offer opinions in response to the president’s consultations,” among other things.
In the past, the LDP’s supreme advisor role was assumed by former prime ministers such as Takeo Fukuda, Nobusuke Kishi and Zenko Suzuki. However, when the Cabinet of former Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama was formed in 1994, in which LDP was part of the coalition, younger members seeking political reforms criticized the party for its “gerontocracy” and the position was removed from the party constitution in 1995.
At a press conference on March 3, Secretary General Hiroshi Moriyama said, “Mr. Aso has not engaged in political behavior that could be described as a ‘gerontocracy.’”
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Faces Trump 2.0 / Trump: No Majority Stake in U.S. Steel for Nippon Steel; Deal May Hinge on Right Terminology for ‘Acquisition’
-
Japan, Philippines Plan Defense Equipment Export Framework; Defense Ministers to Meet in Manila on Saturday
-
Japan To Be Absent From Meeting on N-Weapon Ban Treaty; Nuclear Deterrent ‘Essential to Nation’s Independence’ (Update 1)
-
Govt Set to Raise International Tourist Tax; Aims to Use Increased Revenue to Alleviate Overtourism
-
Japan Faces Trump 2.0 / Ishiba Keeps Focus of Talks with Trump on Indo-Pacific Issues; Practical Benefits to U.S. Emphasized
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Snow Falls in Tokyo; Temperature in Tokyo Turns from Spring to Winter in 1 Day (UPDATE 1)
- Latin Countries Have No Choice but to Accept Deportees from U.S.; Fear Repatriations Will Lead to Greater Instability
- Stockpiled Rice to Be Released, Govt Says; 1st Time to Release Rice Reserves for Market Stabilization
- Avalanche Breaks Out at Ski Resort in Hokkaido; 1 Reportedly Conscious Person Sent to Hospital
- Broken Talks: Honda & Nissan / Clash Over Hybrid Vehicle Tech Divided Nissan, Honda; But Even Combined, Their Sales Greatly Lag Toyota’s