Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Vows to Win Upcoming Elections; Calls for Party to Regain ‘Humility’ in Address

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba delivers an address at the Liberal Democratic Party’s regular convention in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba called for unity in the party, expressing his determination that “I shall dedicate myself entirely to make winning a certainty” in such key elections as the Tokyo metropolitan assembly election in June and the House of Councillors election in summer, in his address at the Liberal Democratic Party’s regular convention held in Tokyo on Sunday.

Ishiba, also the LDP president, urged for “solidarity, alignment and action.”

Ishiba vowed, for upcoming elections, to return to the ‘humility’ the LDP had after losing the reins of government in 2009.

In his address at the LDP convention held in a hotel, Ishiba said, “I want the party to regain its humility from that time. The LDP must be a party which tells the truth with bravery and sincerity, as well as holds dialogue with a diverse range of organizations.”

Ishiba sought the understanding about his decision to postpone implementation of the ruling camp’s plan to raise patients’ maximum own expenses in a system which caps monthly payments at fixed amounts if patients have expensive medical treatments.

“We want to be the political party which is closest to the public. The only way to regain trust is to carefully listen to the opinions of the socially vulnerable people and those who are struggling,” the prime minister said.

At the party convention, the LDP adopted a 2025 activities policy. The policy includes a compiled “outline of a Reiwa version of political reforms” in the wake of the hidden funds scandal caused by its factions.

LDP Secretary General Hiroshi Moriyama announced a plan to compile a new “national policy vision” ahead of the LDP’s 70th anniversary in November when he reported party affairs during the convention.

The LDP decided to make the supreme adviser position, which former Prime Minister Taro Aso now holds, an official title by amending party rules.

Tomoko Yoshino, president of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation (Rengo), also delivered an address as a convention guest and asked for the introduction of a system to allow selective separate surnames for married couples.

It was the first time in 20 years that a Rengo president attended an LDP party convention. Rengo has been a major supporter for the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Democratic Party for the People.