Japan, Britain Hold 1st Economic 2+2 Meeting; Nations Agree to Boost Economic Security Cooperation

Pool photo / The Yomiuri Shimbun

From left, British Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yoji Muto ahead of their economic two-plus-two ministers’ meeting in Tokyo on Friday.

Japan and Britain agreed to enhance cooperation on economic security in their first economic two-plus-two ministers’ meeting in Tokyo on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Japan’s Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yoji Muto, as well as by British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and, Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds.

With responses to China and Russia in mind, the two countries pledged to work together to build resilient and reliable supply chains for critical minerals and to protect emerging technologies.

This is the second economic two-plus-two meeting for Japan, following the one with the United States, and the first economic two-plus-two meeting for Britain. The two countries hope to deepen their economic cooperation through the talks.

Iwaya said at a joint press conference that enhancing Japan-U.K. cooperation on economic security is significant not only for the two nations but also for the international community. Muto said the ministers have agreed on promoting discussions through working-level talks.

Reynolds said, “We want to be able to stand firm against shocks, and to be able to resist the sort of economic coercion that [Russian President] Vladimir Putin attempted when he invaded Ukraine, and to make sure our supply chains can’t be threatened by hostile forces.”

During their talks, the four ministers also agreed on boosting cooperation on energy. Prior to the meeting, Muto and Reynolds signed a memorandum of cooperation to accelerate technological cooperation on offshore wind power generation.

Muto and Reynolds also agreed to establish a new framework for dialogue on industrial strategies between the two countries. The initiative aims to facilitate an environment to make it easier for companies of both countries to conduct business with the other side, for the purpose of expanding investment and enhancing industrial competitiveness.

In light of U.S. President Donald Trump’s moves to impose higher tariffs on imports, the four ministers also pledged to make efforts to maintain and boost free and open international trade. Lammy said at the press conference that it is obvious that rule-based trade is the common interests of the two nations.

The four ministers also reaffirmed their continued support of Ukraine and sanctions against Russia. They also expressed their concern over China’s increasing support for Russia.