Ishiba ‘Will Work to Unite G7’
20:16 JST, March 1, 2025
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Saturday that he would work to unite the Group of Seven industrialized nations, referring to the breakdown in the summit meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday.
Ishiba told reporters: “It was a surprising development and a rather emotional exchange. I would like to make efforts to ensure the unity of the G7 nations is not disturbed so as not to devide in the international community.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Ishiba Pledges to Boost Japan’s Investment in U.S. to $1 Trillion; Trump Says Meeting with Nippon Steel Execs Scheduled
-
Ishiba, Trump Keep it Friendly at White House Press Conference; Development of Close Relationship Between 2 Leaders Might Take Time
-
Japan Faces Trump 2.0 / Special Study Group Helped Ishiba Prepare for Trump Meeting; Japan Prime Minister Must Continue Strategic Diplomacy
-
DDoS Cyberattacks Becoming More Sophisticated, Larger in Scale; Damages Used to be Minor, But Now Damages Can Be Significant
-
Japan Faces Trump 2.0 / Trump: No Majority Stake in U.S. Steel for Nippon Steel; Deal May Hinge on Right Terminology for ‘Acquisition’
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan to Make It Easier for Firms to Hold Online-only Shareholder Meetings, in Shift Started by COVID-19
- Latin Countries Have No Choice but to Accept Deportees from U.S.; Fear Repatriations Will Lead to Greater Instability
- Ishiba Pledges to Boost Japan’s Investment in U.S. to $1 Trillion; Trump Says Meeting with Nippon Steel Execs Scheduled
- Myanmar Pro-Democracy Rebels Condemn Junta’s Airstrikes; In Tokyo, NUG Officials Decry Civilian Deaths
- ANA, JAL Cancel Flights Due to Heavy Snowfall