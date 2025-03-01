Ishiba ‘Will Work to Unite G7’

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Saturday that he would work to unite the Group of Seven industrialized nations, referring to the breakdown in the summit meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday.

Ishiba told reporters: “It was a surprising development and a rather emotional exchange. I would like to make efforts to ensure the unity of the G7 nations is not disturbed so as not to devide in the international community.