Ukraine Peace Must Be ‘Fair, Lasting,’ Japan Says; Foreign Minister Warns against Legitimizing Russian Aggression
14:22 JST, February 23, 2025
JOHANNESBURG — Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said Friday that “peace must be fair and lasting” regarding negotiations on a ceasefire in Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.
“How peace is achieved [in the negotiations] could have a significant impact on security in the Indo-Pacific region,” Iwaya added, stressing to reporters that the United States and other countries are making diplomatic efforts.
His remarks indicated that if a ceasefire is reached in a way that legitimizes Russia’s aggression, it could lead to a similar situation for Taiwan, on which China is increasing its pressure.
“Efforts must be made not to draw the wrong lessons from the negotiations,” Iwaya said.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Ishiba Pledges to Boost Japan’s Investment in U.S. to $1 Trillion; Trump Says Meeting with Nippon Steel Execs Scheduled
-
Farm Ministry Eases Rules for Release of Stockpiled Rice; Govt Criticized for Slow Response to Soaring Prices
-
Noda Questions Ishiba on Corporate Donations, Surname System; Disclosure Not Prohibition, PM says
-
Ishiba, Trump Keep it Friendly at White House Press Conference; Development of Close Relationship Between 2 Leaders Might Take Time
-
Japan Faces Trump 2.0 / Special Study Group Helped Ishiba Prepare for Trump Meeting; Japan Prime Minister Must Continue Strategic Diplomacy
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Latin Countries Have No Choice but to Accept Deportees from U.S.; Fear Repatriations Will Lead to Greater Instability
- Ishiba Pledges to Boost Japan’s Investment in U.S. to $1 Trillion; Trump Says Meeting with Nippon Steel Execs Scheduled
- Myanmar Pro-Democracy Rebels Condemn Junta’s Airstrikes; In Tokyo, NUG Officials Decry Civilian Deaths
- Rihanna Makes First Court Appearance at the Trial of Her Partner A$AP Rocky, as Accuser Testifies
- Electric Plane to Ship Cargo Between Kyushu Cities in Trial Run, in Hopes of a Greener Delivery Industry