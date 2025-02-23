Home>Politics>Politics & Government

Ukraine Peace Must Be ‘Fair, Lasting,’ Japan Says; Foreign Minister Warns against Legitimizing Russian Aggression

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya arrives at a venue for the Group of 20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Johannesburg on Thursday.

By Hirotaka Kuriyama / Yomiuri Shimbun Staff Writer

14:22 JST, February 23, 2025

JOHANNESBURG — Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said Friday that “peace must be fair and lasting” regarding negotiations on a ceasefire in Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

“How peace is achieved [in the negotiations] could have a significant impact on security in the Indo-Pacific region,” Iwaya added, stressing to reporters that the United States and other countries are making diplomatic efforts.

His remarks indicated that if a ceasefire is reached in a way that legitimizes Russia’s aggression, it could lead to a similar situation for Taiwan, on which China is increasing its pressure.

“Efforts must be made not to draw the wrong lessons from the negotiations,” Iwaya said.

