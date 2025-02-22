G7 Leaders Likely to Hold Videoconference Monday; Aiming to Discuss Unity as Ukraine Ceasefire Talks Enter New Phase
13:31 JST, February 22, 2025
Leaders of the Group of Seven nations will likely hold a videoconference on Monday, which will mark three years since the start of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. As ceasefire negotiations progress between the United States and Russia, the focus of the videoconference will be whether the G7 countries can unite on the issue.
According to Japanese government sources, they have begun making arrangements to hold the conference on Feb. 24.
The G7 leaders’ video conferences were held on Feb. 24, 2023, and Feb. 24, 2024. This will be the third consecutive year if it is realized.
In the last two meetings, the G7 countries issued a joint statement calling on Russia to stop its aggression, declaring they would continue to support Ukraine and impose sanctions on Russia.
