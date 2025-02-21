Yoshimasa Hayashi affirms Zelenskyy’s legitimacy amid Trump’s dictatorship claims

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi at a press conference on Thursday expressed his recognition of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a legitimate national leader, despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s previous criticism of him as a “dictator without elections.”

Hayashi pointed out Ukraine, currently under wartime conditions, has postponed its presidential election based on a formal martial law decree approved by parliament. He emphasized, “Taking these circumstances into account, Mr. Zelenskyy is fulfilling his duties as president. Leaders from not only our country but also nations around the world continue to hold summits with him.”