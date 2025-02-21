Yoshimasa Hayashi affirms Zelenskyy’s legitimacy amid Trump’s dictatorship claims
14:28 JST, February 21, 2025
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi at a press conference on Thursday expressed his recognition of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a legitimate national leader, despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s previous criticism of him as a “dictator without elections.”
Hayashi pointed out Ukraine, currently under wartime conditions, has postponed its presidential election based on a formal martial law decree approved by parliament. He emphasized, “Taking these circumstances into account, Mr. Zelenskyy is fulfilling his duties as president. Leaders from not only our country but also nations around the world continue to hold summits with him.”
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Ishiba Pledges to Boost Japan’s Investment in U.S. to $1 Trillion; Trump Says Meeting with Nippon Steel Execs Scheduled
-
Farm Ministry Eases Rules for Release of Stockpiled Rice; Govt Criticized for Slow Response to Soaring Prices
-
Noda Questions Ishiba on Corporate Donations, Surname System; Disclosure Not Prohibition, PM says
-
Ishiba, Trump Keep it Friendly at White House Press Conference; Development of Close Relationship Between 2 Leaders Might Take Time
-
Japan Faces Trump 2.0 / Special Study Group Helped Ishiba Prepare for Trump Meeting; Japan Prime Minister Must Continue Strategic Diplomacy
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
- Latin Countries Have No Choice but to Accept Deportees from U.S.; Fear Repatriations Will Lead to Greater Instability
- Ishiba Pledges to Boost Japan’s Investment in U.S. to $1 Trillion; Trump Says Meeting with Nippon Steel Execs Scheduled
- Myanmar Pro-Democracy Rebels Condemn Junta’s Airstrikes; In Tokyo, NUG Officials Decry Civilian Deaths
- Rihanna Makes First Court Appearance at the Trial of Her Partner A$AP Rocky, as Accuser Testifies