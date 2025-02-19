Japan Not Considering Using ‘Gulf of America’ Name for Gulf of Mexico
12:27 JST, February 19, 2025
Although U.S. President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America,” Japan’s Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya stated at a press conference on Tuesday that the Japanese government is not considering using the new name, saying, “We have not been asked by the U.S. government to change the name.”
Iwaya pointed out that “I suppose the United States has decreed by executive order that that designation is to be used within their country,” but “I can’t say for certain at the moment what legal force it has under international law.”
