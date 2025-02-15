Japan, U.K. to Hold Economic 2+2 Meeting in Tokyo in March; Meeting Between Japan, U.K. Foreign, Economic Ministers to Be 1st of Its Kind
16:34 JST, February 15, 2025
The Japanese and British governments are making arrangements for an economic two-plus-two meeting between their foreign and economic ministers on March 7 in Tokyo, according to Japanese government sources.
The ministers are expected to agree on such issues as establishing a framework for discussions aimed at strengthening economic security at the meeting, which will be the first of its kind between the two governments.
Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yoji Muto are scheduled to meet with their British counterparts Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds.
