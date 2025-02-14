Brazilian Pres. Lula to Make State Visit to Japan in March

AP file photo

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the inauguration ceremony for the new president of the state-run oil company Petrobras, in Rio de Janeiro, on June 19, 2024.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The Japanese government decided Friday to invite Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his wife to the country as state guests over four days from March 24.

No state visits to Japan by foreign dignitaries have taken place for nearly six years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last such visit was made by U.S.. President Donald Trump in May 2019 during his first tenure as the leader of the United States.

During his upcoming visit, Lula is set to hold a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. Also, the Brazilian first couple will meet with Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, and attend an Imperial banquet.

A leading member of the Global South developing and emerging countries, Brazil is boosting its presence in the international community.

With this year marking the 130th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Brazil, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference Friday, “We hope friendly and cooperative relations (between the two countries) will deepen further.”