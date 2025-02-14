Chief Cabinet Secretary: ‘Too Early to Evaluate’ U.S.-Russia Summit Talks; Plans to Communicate with Other Nations

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, regarding the fact that the leaders of the United States and Russia had agreed in a telephone conversation to start negotiations on ending Russian aggression in Ukraine, said, “It’s too early to evaluate at this point,” at a press conference on Thursday.

“The relationship between the United States and Russia is extremely important, and we will continue to pay close attention to developments,” he added.

Hayashi also said “ [we will] communicate with the Group of Seven [G7] and other concerned countries to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.”