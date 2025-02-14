Home>Politics>Politics & Government

Chief Cabinet Secretary: ‘Too Early to Evaluate’ U.S.-Russia Summit Talks; Plans to Communicate with Other Nations

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi

11:46 JST, February 14, 2025

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, regarding the fact that the leaders of the United States and Russia had agreed in a telephone conversation to start negotiations on ending Russian aggression in Ukraine, said, “It’s too early to evaluate at this point,” at a press conference on Thursday.

“The relationship between the United States and Russia is extremely important, and we will continue to pay close attention to developments,” he added.

Hayashi also said “ [we will] communicate with the Group of Seven [G7] and other concerned countries to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.”

