Chief Cabinet Secretary: ‘Too Early to Evaluate’ U.S.-Russia Summit Talks; Plans to Communicate with Other Nations
11:46 JST, February 14, 2025
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, regarding the fact that the leaders of the United States and Russia had agreed in a telephone conversation to start negotiations on ending Russian aggression in Ukraine, said, “It’s too early to evaluate at this point,” at a press conference on Thursday.
“The relationship between the United States and Russia is extremely important, and we will continue to pay close attention to developments,” he added.
Hayashi also said “ [we will] communicate with the Group of Seven [G7] and other concerned countries to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.”
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Ishiba Pledges to Boost Japan’s Investment in U.S. to $1 Trillion; Trump Says Meeting with Nippon Steel Execs Scheduled
-
Farm Ministry Eases Rules for Release of Stockpiled Rice; Govt Criticized for Slow Response to Soaring Prices
-
LDP Money Scandal Hits Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly; Ruling Party Worries Over Effect On Summer Elections
-
Noda Questions Ishiba on Corporate Donations, Surname System; Disclosure Not Prohibition, PM says
-
Japan Intends to Boost Defense Capabilities on Yonaguni Island; Area Set to Deploy Ballistic Missile Countermeasures
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
- Myanmar Pro-Democracy Rebels Condemn Junta’s Airstrikes; In Tokyo, NUG Officials Decry Civilian Deaths
- Rihanna Makes First Court Appearance at the Trial of Her Partner A$AP Rocky, as Accuser Testifies
- Electric Plane to Ship Cargo Between Kyushu Cities in Trial Run, in Hopes of a Greener Delivery Industry
- Trump says Ishiba to Visit him for Talks This Week; Mentions Former Relationship with Abe