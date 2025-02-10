Japan Prime Minister Ishiba Says Trump May Visit Japan During 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo
16:44 JST, February 10, 2025
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on a Japanese TV program Sunday that U.S. President Donald Trump may make an official visit to Japan during the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, which will be held from April to October.
Ishiba said Trump expressed strong interest when he told Trump during their summit meeting Friday that the U.S. pavilion at the expo will hold its National Day on July 19.
However, Ishiba said the timing of the visit needs to be decided partly in consideration for the political situation in Japan. “It cannot be decided by just two of us [me and Trump],” he said.
