Trump Eyes Future Confrontation with China; Emphasizes Japan-U.S. Alliance in White House Meeting with Ishiba

AP

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, in Washington.

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump made clear his emphasis on the Japan-U.S. alliance during his meeting with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Friday, as he believes it is essential to strengthen the relationship with Japan to counter China, which he sees as the United States’ only competitor.

At the beginning of the joint press conference after the meeting, Trump carefully read from a manuscript he was holding and said, “The military cooperation between the United States and Japan is one of our closest security partnerships, and one of the closest we have anywhere in the world.” It was a rare comment from the president, who has hardly discussed defense issues head-on since taking office in January.

In particular, he pledged to be actively committed in the “Indo-Pacific region,” a term he has rarely mentioned before.

“In the years to come, the prime minister and I will be working closely together to maintain peace and security, and I also say peace through strength, all over the Indo-Pacific,” he said.

One aspect behind his emphasis on relations with Japan is that he is expecting an escalation of confrontation with China. The Trump administration has already imposed additional tariffs on China, and China has responded with retaliatory measures. An announced phone call between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping is currently not expected to take place.

When asked by reporters what message Trump would give to Japan when he greeted the prime minister at the White House, he responded, “I love Japan.”

During his first administration from 2017 to 2021, Trump built a good relationship with then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which led to his positive impression of Japan. Trump was invited to Japan as a state guest in 2019 and became the first foreign head of state to meet with the Emperor, who ascended to the throne in May of that year.

The joint statement released Friday included a mention of cooperation with Japan to realize the “free and open Indo-Pacific” that Abe proposed in 2016. Sheila Smith, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and an expert on U.S.-Japan relations, praised the meeting as a positive start of the two leaders showing that the alliance is strong.

However, at the beginning of the meeting, Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the U.S. trade deficit with Japan and suggested that tariffs be raised. Depending on future developments, it cannot be ruled out that Trump may make tougher demands of Japan.